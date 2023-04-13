WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,240

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($16.10) to GBX 1,240 ($15.36) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.86) to GBX 1,250 ($15.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.39) to GBX 1,158 ($14.34) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,121.71 ($13.89).

WPP stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 940.80 ($11.65). 434,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,526. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 713 ($8.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,082 ($13.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 980.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 883.73. The firm has a market cap of £10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,542.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, insider Mark Read sold 154,765 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.55), for a total value of £1,443,957.45 ($1,788,182.60). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

