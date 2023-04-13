WPWealth LLP Invests $1.07 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of WPWealth LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.34. 832,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,589. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.62 and its 200-day moving average is $196.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

