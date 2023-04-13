WPWealth LLP Invests $9.40 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 213,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of WPWealth LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WPWealth LLP owned about 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,104. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

