WPWealth LLP Makes New $259,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:PSEP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,295 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

