WPWealth LLP Takes $151,000 Position in Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT)

WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quantum Computing by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 123,417 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Quantum Computing Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUBT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 165,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. Quantum Computing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

Quantum Computing Profile

Quantum Computing, Inc is a technology company, which engages in developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.