WPWealth LLP Takes $2.67 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of WPWealth LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,378,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,587,000 after acquiring an additional 163,750 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 32,508,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,307,000 after buying an additional 947,671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,993,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,700,000 after purchasing an additional 317,458 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,251,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,734 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 382,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,834. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

