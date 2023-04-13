WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WW International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.80.

WW stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $458.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.65. WW International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.01 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 24.15%. As a group, analysts expect that WW International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WW International by 26.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of WW International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of WW International by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

