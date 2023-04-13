WW International (NYSE:WW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,409,502 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 5,220,250 shares.The stock last traded at $7.37 and had previously closed at $6.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

WW International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $539.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

Featured Stories

