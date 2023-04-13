XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Shares Down 5.7%

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.53 and last traded at $23.53. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPPLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered XP Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HSBC raised XP Power to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

XP Power Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and provision of power supply solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Asia. The company was founded by James Edwards Peters in November 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore.

