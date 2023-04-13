Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.98

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.98 and traded as high as $30.22. Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (CN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China All Shares index. The fund tracks a broad, cap-weighted index that’s inclusive of all Chinese shares, regardless of their exchange listing location. CN was launched on Apr 30, 2014 and is managed by Xtrackers.

