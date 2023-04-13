Zacks Small Cap Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for DSS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for DSS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for DSS’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

DSS opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. DSS has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DSS, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:DSS Get Rating ) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Product Packaging, Commercial Lending, Biotechnology, Direct Marketing, and Securities and Investment Management.

