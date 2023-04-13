Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) shot up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.77. 313,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 555,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $222,700.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 503,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,204,103.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $222,700.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 503,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,204,103.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $77,738.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 871,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,799,235.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,763 shares of company stock worth $663,560. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

