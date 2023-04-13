Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after buying an additional 315,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after buying an additional 408,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after purchasing an additional 395,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,362,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,628,000 after acquiring an additional 43,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.43.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $172.26. 312,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,215. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $190.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

