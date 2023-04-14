12,558 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,244.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 516,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,119,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 327,509 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.16.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

