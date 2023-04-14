127,800 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Purchased by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 127,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,000. Tenet Healthcare accounts for approximately 3.6% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Tenet Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,585,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 343.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 280,250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,158,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.

THC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.25. The company had a trading volume of 85,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,324. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.17. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

See Also

