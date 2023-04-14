15,849 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000. Accenture comprises 0.8% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE ACN traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,738. The stock has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.65. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,698. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.