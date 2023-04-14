1peco (1PECO) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

1peco (1PECO) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, 1peco has traded 57.5% higher against the US dollar. 1peco has a market cap of $29.25 million and $12,492.61 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1peco token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

1peco Profile

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

