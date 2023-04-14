23,917 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Acquired by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BN shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

