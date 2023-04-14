3,264 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Heirloom Wealth Management

Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. Accenture makes up about 0.5% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.10. 510,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,642. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.95 and a 200-day moving average of $274.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

