43,216 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Portland General Electric Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 129,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 69.62%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

