4,632 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

