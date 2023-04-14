52,102 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.9 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.676 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

