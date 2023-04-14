66,936 Shares in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 346,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,687 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 407,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALTL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,918. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $46.09. The company has a market cap of $938.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.97.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

