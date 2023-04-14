7Pixels Trading Up 11% This Week (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded up 11% against the dollar. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $47.89 million and approximately $25,143.55 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00009630 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.97359402 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,436.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

