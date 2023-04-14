9,610 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. KLA comprises 0.7% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.18. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.42.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

