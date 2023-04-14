AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.52. 964,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,029,674. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.