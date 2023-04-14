Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Trading 10.7% Higher

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) traded up 10.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $14.96. 159,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 644,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Abcam Stock Up 12.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12.

Institutional Trading of Abcam

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth $19,749,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Abcam by 2,741.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692,888 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abcam by 4,448.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 642,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth $12,586,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

