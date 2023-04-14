ABCMETA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,452.41 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $1,452.41 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002484 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,122.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

