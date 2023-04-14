Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.48. 55,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,626,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71.

Insider Activity

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 65.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 107.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

