Achain Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $173,517.53 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00009215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000217 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004677 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003602 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

