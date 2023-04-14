Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 27,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 70,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.11.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

