Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ (ADAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADAP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.12.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

ADAP stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $196.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

