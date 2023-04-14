ADF Group Inc. (DRX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 on May 17th

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

ADF Group Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of DRX opened at C$2.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.00. The stock has a market cap of C$43.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.90. ADF Group has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$2.39.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

