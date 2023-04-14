Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Raised by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,032 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $378.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.85. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $173.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

