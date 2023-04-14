Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at CIBC

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CIBC to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.61.

TSE AAV traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.40. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.19.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

