Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Critical Review

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advent Technologies and NeoVolta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $7.84 million 6.36 -$74.34 million ($1.44) -0.66 NeoVolta $4.82 million 15.10 N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

NeoVolta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advent Technologies.

This table compares Advent Technologies and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies -948.54% -45.11% -37.54% NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Advent Technologies and NeoVolta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00

Advent Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,000.05%. NeoVolta has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.79%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than NeoVolta.

Summary

NeoVolta beats Advent Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company was founded on June 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About NeoVolta

(Get Rating)

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.