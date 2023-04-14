Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,564,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,498,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $379.77 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $413.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

