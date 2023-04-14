Advisor OS LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Stock Up 2.2 %

MSCI opened at $542.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $541.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.92. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. MSCI’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.33.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

