Advisor OS LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $122.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

