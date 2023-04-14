Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up about 6.8% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $25,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $474.16 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

