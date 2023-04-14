Advisor OS LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,468 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,343,000 after acquiring an additional 401,697 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,642,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,763,000 after purchasing an additional 138,119 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,500,000 after buying an additional 221,644 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 780,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,068,000 after buying an additional 44,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.