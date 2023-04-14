Advisor OS LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.89.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $199.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.47 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.34.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

