Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.31

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.31 and traded as high as $84.11. Agilysys shares last traded at $81.91, with a volume of 79,406 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Agilysys Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average is $72.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,445.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $724,601.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,133,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,671 shares of company stock worth $3,305,501 over the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Further Reading

