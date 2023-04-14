Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,901 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 1.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,328,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $858,478,000 after purchasing an additional 229,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,253,000 after purchasing an additional 522,898 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,791,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $540,189,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,653,593 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $365,192,000 after acquiring an additional 231,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,891,278 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $251,322,000 after acquiring an additional 864,118 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

