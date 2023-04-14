Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a growth of 1,815.6% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Agra Ventures Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AGFAF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,509. Agra Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About Agra Ventures
