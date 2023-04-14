Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a growth of 1,815.6% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Agra Ventures Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AGFAF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,509. Agra Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Agra Ventures

Agra Ventures Ltd. engages in the provision of cannabis products. Its brands include Canutra Naturals, Howl Brands, Whole Hemp Health, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, Health Cap, Sports Cap, and Potluck. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

