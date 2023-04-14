AIA Group Ltd Acquires 7,574 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 922.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,132 shares of company stock worth $6,246,984. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $167.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.25. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

