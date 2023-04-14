AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in First Republic Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also

