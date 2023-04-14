AIA Group Ltd Grows Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 479.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. UBS Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.68.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $289.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.