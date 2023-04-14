AIA Group Ltd Has $1.03 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 264.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.20.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $308.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.