AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
NYSE EMR opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
